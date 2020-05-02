Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.38) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 154.85% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON SLP traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 41.20 ($0.54). 1,644,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 million and a PE ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.81. Sylvania Platinum has a 12 month low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

