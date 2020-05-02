Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.38) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 154.85% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON SLP traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 41.20 ($0.54). 1,644,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 million and a PE ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.81. Sylvania Platinum has a 12 month low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.73.
Sylvania Platinum Company Profile
