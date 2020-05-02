Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €89.25 ($103.78).

SY1 stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €92.32 ($107.35). 476,645 shares of the stock traded hands. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a one year high of €73.48 ($85.44). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.54.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

