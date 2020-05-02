Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €89.25 ($103.78).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA SY1 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €92.32 ($107.35). 476,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($85.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.54.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.