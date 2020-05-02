Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SY1. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €89.25 ($103.78).

Shares of SY1 stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €92.32 ($107.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,645 shares. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a one year high of €73.48 ($85.44). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €89.54.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

