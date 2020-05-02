Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.25 ($103.78).

Shares of Symrise stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €92.32 ($107.35). 476,645 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of €86.96 and a 200 day moving average of €89.54. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

