Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €93.00 ($108.14) target price from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

SY1 has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €89.25 ($103.78).

Shares of FRA SY1 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €92.32 ($107.35). The stock had a trading volume of 476,645 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.54. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

