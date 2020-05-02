Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SY1. Barclays set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €89.25 ($103.78).

FRA SY1 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €92.32 ($107.35). The company had a trading volume of 476,645 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.54. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

