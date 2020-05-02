Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.25 ($103.78).

Symrise stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €92.32 ($107.35). The stock had a trading volume of 476,645 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €89.54. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

