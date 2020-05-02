Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €87.00 by Barclays

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €89.25 ($103.78).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA SY1 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €92.32 ($107.35). The company had a trading volume of 476,645 shares. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($85.44). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €86.96 and its 200-day moving average is €89.54.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.