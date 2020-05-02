Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €94.00 by Deutsche Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €89.25 ($103.78).

SY1 stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €92.32 ($107.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,645 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €86.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.54. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

