Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €96.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SY1. Barclays set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €89.25 ($103.78).

SY1 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €92.32 ($107.35). 476,645 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €89.54. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

