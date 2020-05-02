Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Lowered to $23.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.62.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,848,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,074.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,651,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,565,000 after buying an additional 1,575,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,351,000 after buying an additional 1,486,087 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,352,000 after buying an additional 951,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 520.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 995,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,862,000 after buying an additional 835,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

