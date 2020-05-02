Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 484 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 738,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,533. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

