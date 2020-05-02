Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CY. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1,156.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 502.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CY remained flat at $$23.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,062,266. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

CY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

