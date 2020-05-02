Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,403 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.02. 2,101,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $68.65. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

