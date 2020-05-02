Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 15,308.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,892,000 after purchasing an additional 574,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 304,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,068,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after acquiring an additional 39,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,715. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $27,888.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at $805,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.