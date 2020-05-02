Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,476,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,804,136. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

