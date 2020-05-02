Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2,596.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.19. 212,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,002. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $120.70 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.59.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

