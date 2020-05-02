Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 626.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. F3Logic LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

IYW stock traded down $6.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.55. 100,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,400. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.57. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $175.25 and a 1 year high of $261.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

