Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 813 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after acquiring an additional 102,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $331,264,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $178,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,790,000 after purchasing an additional 290,292 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,234 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.71. 3,273,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

