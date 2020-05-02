TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. 21,504,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,749,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $212.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

