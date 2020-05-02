Tasty (LON:TAST) Trading Down 8.2%

Tasty Plc (LON:TAST) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), 154,006 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 289% from the average session volume of 39,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.02.

Tasty (LON:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tasty Company Profile (LON:TAST)

Tasty plc operates casual dining restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 54 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 6 restaurants dim t under the name. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

