Tasty (LON:TAST) Trading Down 8.2%

Tasty Plc (LON:TAST) shares traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), 154,006 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 289% from the average session volume of 39,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.02.

Tasty (LON:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX (0.23) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tasty plc operates casual dining restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 54 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 6 restaurants dim t under the name. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

