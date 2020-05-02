TE-FOOD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,822.00 (TFD)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $2,822.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Kucoin and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,702,934 tokens. The official website for TE-FOOD is ico.tefoodint.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

TE-FOOD Token Trading

TE-FOOD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DEx.top and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

