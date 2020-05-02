Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 496.25 ($6.53).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TED shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ted Baker to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of TED stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 147 ($1.93). 115,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 314.68. Ted Baker has a 1-year low of GBX 90.05 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,634 ($21.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 million and a PE ratio of 56.54.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

