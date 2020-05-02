Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 79.19%. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,961. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,108,212 shares of company stock valued at $102,626,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.