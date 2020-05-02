Tenaris’ (TS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Tenaris from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Tenaris from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tenaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.92.

TS traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $13.14. 583,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,508. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 109,958 shares during the period. 11.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

