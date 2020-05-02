TenCore Partners LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TenCore Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 26.5% of TenCore Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TenCore Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 66,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,209,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $29.38 on Friday, hitting $1,317.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,773. The company has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,185.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,318.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 40.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

