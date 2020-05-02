TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.33. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 22,812,738 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.44.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $259.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.98 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,532,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 170,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 405,890 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.