Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 12,865 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 631,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Globus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

