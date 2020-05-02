Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 356 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $10.02 on Friday, hitting $211.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,346. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $304.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day moving average is $253.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. William Blair downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

