Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 610 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after purchasing an additional 448,348 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $226,106,000 after purchasing an additional 97,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $218,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $147,267,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.86. 1,910,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,034. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $108.25. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

