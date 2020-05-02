Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,313,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 61,009.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 802,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 801,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after acquiring an additional 725,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,175,000 after acquiring an additional 687,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,617,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.06% and a net margin of 7.61%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

