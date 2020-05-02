Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Republic Services stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,350. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

