Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Integra Lifesciences worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $50.81. 501,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,860. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

