Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,445 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $213,432,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after purchasing an additional 837,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 789,089 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $6.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.52. 3,243,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,129,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.32. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

