Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

NYSE:PH traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.08. 1,692,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.65 and its 200-day moving average is $181.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

