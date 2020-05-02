Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after purchasing an additional 239,639 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $130,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.83. 2,340,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,562. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

