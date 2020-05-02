Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.82 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,828 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 1,652 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $64,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.03. 546,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,864. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

