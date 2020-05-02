Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.02 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,560,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $874.92. 434,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $940.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $795.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $860.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $844.57.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,895 shares of company stock valued at $389,275,657. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

