Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.10 Million Stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Churchill Downs worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Banbury Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,877,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,810.00. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.80. 382,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.07. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

