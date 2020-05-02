Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,415.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 943,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 42,344 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,892,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE KEYS traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $93.84. 800,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.21. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

