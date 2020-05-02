Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,464 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 79.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Bank of America downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Shares of SPG traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,425,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $180.06.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

