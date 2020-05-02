Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 6,806 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $18.55. 13,346,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,588,438. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.21.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

