Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 9,369 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Emcor Group worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,400,000 after purchasing an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,907 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.63. 657,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

