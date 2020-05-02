Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

ARE traded down $6.10 on Friday, hitting $150.99. 703,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,636. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $175.74. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,821.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

