Textron (NYSE:TXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Textron’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TXT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. Textron has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

