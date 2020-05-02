The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 168.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

NASDAQ CG traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,872. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,216,083.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

