The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Down 9.7%

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) shares fell 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $23.44, 3,182,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,687,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 168.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $568,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,433,753.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,895,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,443,000 after buying an additional 616,306 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,280,000 after buying an additional 782,122 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,465,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,444,678,000 after buying an additional 95,195 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,202,000 after buying an additional 681,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,222,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,456,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

