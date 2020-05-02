The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

NASDAQ CG traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 168.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $568,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

