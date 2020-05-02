The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,795 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 357,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,285,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,782,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

